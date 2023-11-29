Reactions As Naira Marley Presents Bags Of Rice, Noodles, Drinks To Special Kids After Bail (Video)

British-Nigerian singer and songwriter Azeez Adeshina Fashola, known as Naira Marley, has been recently spotted at an undisclosed location, presenting rice, drinks, and various gifts to special kids shortly after his release from police custody.

Information Nigeria, had previously reported on the singer’s first public appearance post-release, accompanied by Sam Larry, a notable figure.

Due to their alleged involvement in the death of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad, both had been placed under arrest by the Nigerian Police in recent weeks.

Shortly after their release on bail, Naira Marley has been seen accompanied by securities as he presented gifts to special kids at an unidentified location in Nigeria.

The video featuring the singer has attracted attention, with many people taking to the comment section to react.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@victor: “‎He want remove his curse Nigeria with foods.”

Teekaysfx: “‎They play with peoples mind for them to forget.”

RAMZIATH: “‎naira Marley I love you so much bro.”

sul dave official: “‎Werey I no go forgive you.”

Jimbaa: “‎Apayan oloshi he want make we forgive me ? Impossible until you wake my imole.”

God First: “‎Don’t let someone kill you.”

THE STAR IMOLE: “‎just trying to clean there name.”

Watch video,

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM6eCcQVt/