Kogi Guber: “I Have Lost Complete Confidence In Judiciary” – Dino Melaye

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the just concluded Kogi State Governorship election, Dino Melaye, has said that he has lost confidence in the judiciary, following his lost in the poll.

The former lawmaker led this out during a media briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, accusing the court of becoming an “arm” of the APC.

He said that it is now public knowledge that the judiciary under the current administration has become the “lost hope” instead of the “last hope” of the common man.

Melaye said: “Judiciary is no longer the last hope of the ordinary people, it is now a department under the All Progressives Congress. Why should any responsible person go to the tribunal when the APC have captured the judiciary?

“I have lost complete confidence in the judiciary.”