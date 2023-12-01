Old Video Of Mohbad’s Dad And Wunmi Bonding Sparks Reactions

Netizens have expressed shock after an old video surfaced online where the father of Mohbad Mr. Joseph Aloba, and Wunmi were bonding.

Since Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, his father has regularly complained about Wunmi in interviews, bringing up differences regarding the singer’s properties, the DNA saga, and other issues.

Wunmi revealed in court the origins of her conflict with her father-in-law.

Gistlover, a popular gossip blog, added some spice to the ongoing turmoil between the singer’s father and wife by releasing an old video.

The two were beaming and looked adorable in their white church clothes, making for a heartwarming photo.

After watching the video and learning about Mohbad’s father and wife’s problems, a few Nigerians couldn’t help but wonder why their relationship failed.

See reactions from social media users below….

Watch Video…