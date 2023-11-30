“I’m Happy Naira Marley, Sam Larry Are Back On The Street, Proud Of Myself” – VeryDarkMan Says

Controversial critic VeryDarkMan has commended himself for his unwavering backing of Naira Marley, the head of Marlian Records, and his partner Sam Larry’s release.

It would be recalled that the duo were arrested as suspects in connection with the demise of the late ex-Marlian signee, Mohbad and both spent almost two months in remand.

VeryDarkMan posted a video of praising himself on his page barely 48 hours after the two reappeared on social media helping the less fortunate.

In the video, VDM emphasized how he was certain about the innocence of the duo despite being dragged for supporting Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

“Naira and samlarry are back on the street just as I told you guys🤷🤷(oh where Bella n co? If they didn’t kpai mohbad then who did??” he captioned the video.

However, in his words, VeryDarkMan said, “I am so happy that Naira Marley and Samlarry are now free men, they are now back on the streets walking freely, and I am so proud of myself that I assisted the Nigerian Police in solving this case, as there is no video or evidence linking Naira Marley directly to Mohbad’s tragic passing.”

