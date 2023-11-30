Ogun Herbalist Sentenced To 12 Months Imprison For Killing Neighbour’s Cow

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State, has sentenced Michael Oyewole, a 45-year-old herbalist to 12 months imprisonment for killing his neighbour’s cow.

Oyewole, who resides at Araromi Alakaloko Olomore area in Abeokuta, the State’s capital pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, theft, wilfully and unlawfully killing of the cow.

As disclosed by News Agency of Nigeria, Magistrate O.O. Odumosu held that the prosecution had proven his case beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty of the offence.

However, on Thursday, Odumosu sentenced the native doctor to 12 months imprisonment with an option of fine of N10,000 for the stealing and six months for willing and unlawfully killing the cow.

According to the Magistrate, the convict can only exercise the option of payment of fine, only if he pays N400,000 to the complainant, being the cost of the cow he killed.

She added that the sentence should run concurrently.

The Prosecution Counsel, Olakunle Shonibare, had earlier told the court that Oyewole committed the offence on June 3, at about 11pm at Alakoloko Unique Estate Olomore area in Abeokuta.

Shonibare said that the convict conspired with others at large and stole a cow valued N400,000 property of one Hakeem Ominrinde.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 516, 383 and 450 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.