25 Killed, 15 Injured As Tanker, Truck Collide In Kwara

No fewer than twenty-five people have been reportedly killed and 15 others injured in an accident around the Oko Olowo area on the Bode Saadu Expressway in Moro LGA of Kwara State.

It was gathered that the horrible incident involved a petrol tanker with registration number JJN 17 XW, a heavy-duty truck, and an 18-seater bus.

However, the Spokesperson for the state fire service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, who confirmed the accident on Wednesday, said: “Investigation revealed that the petrol tanker, traveling from Niger State, was using the wrong side of the road, resulting in a head-on collision with a heavy-duty truck from Lagos State.

“The collision ignited a fire that consumed both vehicles and also affected an 18-seater bus from Lagos. Firemen diligently worked to quench the inferno, but unfortunately, 25 lives were lost and around 15 people were rescued with injuries.”

The incident which was also confirmed by the Kwara State Director, Fire Service, Mr. John Falade, said that: “On November 28, 2023, around 15:18 hours, the Kwara State Fire Service responded to a fire at Peke village along Oko-Olowo Bode-Saadu Expressway in Moro Local Government Area, Kwara State.

“The firemen diligently worked to quench the inferno, but unfortunately, 25 lives were lost, and around 15 people were rescued with injuries,” he said.