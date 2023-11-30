Nigeria’s Super Eagles Drop Two Places In Latest FIFA Rankings

After two disappointing draws, the Nigeria’s Super Eagles have dropped by two spots in the latest FIFA world ranking.

According to the latest ranking published on FIFA’s website on Thursday, the Jose Peseiro’s side dropped from 40th to 42nd position.

The drop in the ranking is connected with the team’s recent shows in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Eagles dropped 16.04 points to rank 1474.44 points as against 1490.48 in October.

However, the drop did not affect the team’s placement on the continent, as it still remained the 6th team on the continent, behind Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt, respectively.

The ranking took into consideration FIFA World Cup qualifiers that took place in African countries as well as in Asia and South America.

The other confederations’ schedules considered included UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying matches, Concacaf Nations League 2023-24 encounters and the Pacific Games 2023.