Police Begin Probe As Armed Robbers Ambush Bullion Van, Kill Ogun Finance Director

Gunmen, on Wednesday, killed Taiwo Oyekanmi, the Director of Finance and Accounts to the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Information Nigeria understands that the accountant was waylaid and shot dead on the popular Kuto Bridge in Abeokuta, less than three kilometres from a bank where he had withdrawn a large sum of money for government use.

The unknown amount was also taken away by the gunmen.

According to sources, Oyekanmi was rushed to the state hospital, in Ijaye area of Abeokuta, where he breathed his last.

It was further gathered that the news of his demise has been broken to his family and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, paid the family of the deceased his condolence.

Commissioner of Police for Ogun State, Abiodun Alamutu, on Wednesday, night also confirmed the killing of Oyekanmi.

Alamutu also reiterated that Oyekanmi was gunned down on the NNPC Bridge, near Kuto, Abeokuta while returning from the bank where he had taken a bullion van to withdraw some funds for the state.

The police commissioner said, “This afternoon, the Director of Finance with a driver and one other person left for Fidelity Bank to make some withdrawal. They went with a homemade bullion van. They were supposed to have a police escort, but for certain reasons, the person (policeman) was permitted to travel to attend to some issues. So, he was not part of the movement today.

“According to the story, after making the withdrawal, and on their way back to the office, they were accosted. A vehicle blocked them on top of the bridge, five occupants of the vehicle came down, shot at the director and from their vehicle, they brought out a sledgehammer to force the receptacle where the money was kept open and they left with the money.

“As of that time, there was no information because the police escort was not with the team; so, the robbers sped off.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army Acted Like Boko Haram Terrorists When They Invaded Adamawa Police Headquarters – IGP

“The driver claimed to have trailed them up to the Conference Hotel where he lost sight of them.

“The director that was shot was thereafter taken to Ijaye hospital where he eventually gave up the ghost.”

Alamutu said he had demanded the CCTV footage from the bank to aid police investigation.

“For our investigation, I have directed the area commander to get to the bank and request the CCTV footage which will give us an insight into the vehicle in question and the possibility of identifying the culprits if they ever ventured to step out of the vehicle or maybe they just maintained their position in the vehicle.

“I have reached out to Lagos and everywhere in the command to block all the exits out of the state while we are trying to identify them because they said they were five and they wore hoods.”

Governor Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, described the incident as a rude shock to him, as he called for prayers for the immediate family of the late director.

“I was devastated and extremely shocked upon receiving news of the cold-blooded murder of Oyekanmi, in the hands of criminal elements and enemies of our state.

“It is indeed a colossal loss for our administration to have lost such a dedicated, truthful, and diligent official. His assailants have murdered sleep and will be flushed out immediately from wherever they might be hiding.

“I have directed all security agencies in the state to smoke the criminals out instantly and make them face the full wrath of the law.

“I, therefore, want to assure the entire workforce and residents in the state that never will such calamity befall our dear state again.

“I pray for the repose of his soul and for God’s protection over the family he left behind. Obviously, he is going to be sorely missed by his relatives, colleagues and the government he meritoriously served till death,” he said.