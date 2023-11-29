Nigerian Army Acted Like Boko Haram Terrorists When They Invaded Adamawa Police Headquarters – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, has characterized the military attack on the Adamawa State Police Command headquarters as one similar to that of terrorists.

Information Nigeria had reported that a police inspector, Jacob Daniel, died during the clash between operatives of the Nigerian Army and officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

Also, Gambo Mohammed, Commander of Brigade 23 in Yola, said the fracas started after a military personnel was shot in the leg by a police officer on patrol.

Reacting during his visit to the Command, Egbetokun offered condolences to the personnel affected by the November 21 invasion.

He lamented the loss of Inspector Jacob due to the invasion by defiant soldiers.

Describing their actions as akin to those of “terrorists,” Egbetokun condemned the attack as barbaric.

The IGP expressed confidence that this incident would mark the end of such violent occurrences, noting that it has been brought to the attention of the highest authorities in the country.

“It was an unfortunate incident which should never have happened. I believe this is going to be the last time it will happen in Nigeria.

“These people came like bandits and carried out the attack on our facility in a manner similar to invasion by Boko Haram,” he said on Tuesday.

Egbetokun regretted the murder of its officer during the invasion by recalcitrant military personnel on its facility.

READ ALSO: Inspector Shot Dead As Police, Army Clash In Adamawa

He said, “Inspector Jacob Daniel was an officer, on duty at the quarter guard on Wednesday last week when he was murdered, following an invasion on this headquarters by some recalcitrant soldiers, in an attack that was unwarranted, carried out in a manner reflecting the activities of Boko Haram by their invasion on this facility.

“I am in your midst this afternoon to share the grief that you have. I learnt that he was an officer that was committed to his duty. He always demonstrated the highest level of dedication to duty. But unfortunately, we lost him to the attack that was unwarranted and barbaric.”

According to the IGP, he had taken up the incident at the highest levels of government to ensure justice for the slain cop, who died during that attack.

After observing a minute silence for the slain cop, Egbetokun admonished officers of the force not to allow the incident to dampen their morale.

He insisted that justice would be served and explained that the two security agencies were not at war with each other, adding that they were sister agencies working towards the same goal of securing the nation.

The Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State command, Afolabi Babatola, drew wide applause from officers when he tabled the request for armoured personnel carriers, gun truck and Hilux vehicles to maintain the “tempo” of the force.

The Commissioner had said, “in fact the command in particular and the state in general would have been in a state of total calmness if not for the unfortunate incident that happened on Tuesday 21st November, 2023.

“I will like to use this opportunity to request for Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), gun trucks and Hilux Vehicles to maintain the tempo.”