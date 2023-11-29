Diezani Excelled In Corruption, Her Record Remains Unmatched – TY Danjuma

Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, former Chief of Army Staff, has posited that ex-Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke excelled in corruption.

According to him, said Alison-Madueke was the only Nigerian woman he knew that excelled in corruption.

While inaugurating the Goodwill Medical Centre (GMC) at Umuchigbo, Iji Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area, on Tuesday, he noted that Diezani’s record was yet to be beaten by anyone.

“I used to say that if you want anything properly done and delivered on time without any excuses, give the job to a woman, until we had a female minister of petroleum.

“That woman excelled in corruption. She set a record that is yet to be beaten by anybody.

“So, I was in the process of reviewing my statement when I met one lady, Prof. Uche Amazigo. Uche and I have come a very long way.

“My first encounter with Uche was around mid-October 2010 when she was accompanied by Mrs. Franca Ilamiji, another Igbo woman.”

Extolling the character of Amazigo, the retired Army General, said she has made him believe again that women remain the most trusted people to prudently manage public funds.

“Uche and I have been colleagues for many years. After working for the TY Danjuma Foundation, I thought I had seen the end of Uche. I was mistaken.

“In early March 2022, Prof Uche, accompanied by two other female professors, presented to me a request to provide financial support for building and equipping a low-cost high-efficiency medical centre to provide excellent medical services by predominantly female medical doctors, nurses and midwives who chose to dedicate their time to humanity.

“I listened to her carefully and asked a few questions. I wanted to know if they have cash and the name of the organisation. And how she thinks an all-female-staff medical centre will function. She was ready for my questions.

“The result of all these questions is what you see here today.

“This magnificent edifice can only be built by women at the price they accounted to me.

“Men will take your money and and you won’t see any building or money,” he said