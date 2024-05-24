FCT Police Detain Officer Over Accidental Discharge



The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has detained one of its officers over an accidental discharge that led to the death of one Oyebuchi Anene in Abuja.

Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to Adeh, the tragic incident happened in the Byazhin area of Abuja on Wednesday at about 9:45pm.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Benneth Igweh, has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Adeh said the CP had “directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department to commence an immediate and discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.”

She said the CP expressed his profound and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the public at large.

The CP, step added,” condemned the unprofessional and disheartening conduct of the police officer while he assured the family and the public of swift justice.”