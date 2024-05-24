Phyna Calls On Nigerians To Intervene In Payment Dispute With BBNaija Organizers

Nigerian reality actress Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, often known as Phyna, has resumed her public criticism of Multichoice the organizers of BBNaija for failing to pay her money.

Recall that Phyna won Big Brother Naija: Level Up in 2022.

In a series of prior social media outbursts this year, the BBNaija winner disclosed that she is yet to receive a portion of her prize money from the show.

While Phyna earned the N50 million grand prize from BBNaija, reports indicate the other presents, including the Quidax Global 1 BTC, were supposed to be handed to her by the show’s sponsors, but she has not received them since 2022.

She claimed that when she won the competition in 2022, Bitcoin was only worth N22 million, but it is now worth more than N100 million.

In a recent viral video, Phyna expressed her irritation as she cried to the event organisers, demanding to know why they hadn’t settled her while they were preparing for a new show.

Phyna said that they told her to do her worst, saying that if she takes the case to court, she would never win.

This statement infuriated the internet personality, who added that she is already exhausted by the situation.

She thereby called on Nigerians to help her, saying she simply wants her money paid.

She said; “Nigerians Please Help Me, Big Brother Naija are still owing me $1BTC over N100Million that I won, They have refused to give me the Money and are saying I should do my worst and take them to Court that i can’t win them”

Phyna added; “Big Brother Has Ruined My Brand And Image, and set my up for Failure, Making Me Drag Them online For Something That’s Rightfully Mine thereby Making Nigerians See Me As A Nuisance and a Very Troublesome Bad Person, Since 2022 When I won Big Brother Naija they Have Been Owing Me The ($1BTC) N100Million Prize Money I won and they have Refused to give me till today telling me I can never win them in Court and i should go ahead and sue them.”

