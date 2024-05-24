AY Makun Breaks Silence On Rumored Affair With Alex Unusual

Comedian AY Makun has finally responded to numerous rumours about expecting a child with BBNaija ex-housemate Alex Unusual, which has sparked an online frenzy.

According to the rumours that went viral, AY and Alex were having an affair, and she was expecting his child.

These allegations surfaced shortly after AY and his wife, Mabel Makun, openly discussed their marital troubles.

After a lengthy absence from social media, Alex Unusual returned to the platform with a fascinating video posted on her page.

Although Alex did not explicitly address the claims, she did indirectly refute their veracity and read out Nigeria’s cybersecurity legislation.

Captioning the video, Alex Unusual wrote; “I’ll take the high road on my own terms. ✍🏽 #Alexunusual.”

AY Makun responded swiftly and unexpectedly by leaving a sarcastic reply on Alex’s comment box.

READ MORE: Banky W Triumphs Over Cancer For Fourth Time, Shares Inspiring Message

He urged Alex Unusual to look after the child she was carrying and said they needed to entertain all the jobless people spreading misinformation on social media.

AY wrote; “Above all. Please don’t do anything to my baby that you are carrying. We must entertain all the jobless people on social media.”

SEE POST: