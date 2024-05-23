“I Was 13 Years Old When I Was Scammed Of N10,000 During My Pursuit To Join Wizkid’s Label” – Seyi Vibez

Seyi Vibez, a popular Nigerian artist, has revealed how he was duped when attempting to join Wizkid’s record label, Starboy Entertainment, in the early stages of his career.

He said that he found a number when searching for information on how to join Starboy Entertainment on Google.

When he called the number, he was requested to pay N10,000 for the registration form, which he paid but was blocked afterward.

The singer disclosed this during an interview with Wazobia FM, Lagos on Thursday.

Vibez said, “I remember when I was 13 years old, I wanted to sign to Starboy, I went to Google and typed, ‘How to register to Starboy record label.’ I saw one number and I called the number, the guy who picked it said I should pay for form N10,000.

“That was how I sold my phone and paid the guy N10,000 but after the payment he blocked me. He told me that he was Wizkid’s recruitment officer. I said I would come for the screening, I would perform and Wizkid would judge my performance. So I fell for it.”

He warned aspiring artists not to sign up with any record label online.

Watch the interview below…