Gridlock As Three Injured In Truck Collision With Bus On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Motorists have been left stranded due to accident involving multiple vehicles along the Berger-Kara axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was gathered that the collision occurred on Thursday, with a luxury bus, one truck, and a small car.

A witness told Channels Television that the truck collided with bus suspected to belong to a transport company and a container-laden truck collided.

Also, travellers and passengers coming from Berger inward to Mowe-Ibafo were trapped in the gridlock for several hours.

One of the commuters, identified as Ismail, told PUNCH that: “There was an accident this morning at Kara along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“The accident has caused gridlock stretching from Kara to Berger.”

Also confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, said that three persons were injured in the collision.

Okpe said: “There was no casualty, but three persons were injured. The injured persons have been taken to a nearby hospital.”