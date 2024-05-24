How I Discovered My Musical Talent – Daddy Showkey

Veteran Nigerian singer John Odafe Asiemo, aka Daddy Showkey, has stated that he found his musical gift while working in a motor park.

The singer revealed this in a recent edition of ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast, which was shared on its Instagram page on Wednesday.

“I was working in the motor park as a ticketer when someone told me I have a good voice and that I should consider becoming a musician,” he recalled.

“At first, I was sceptical because I didn’t know how to sing but when I attempted it, I discovered that everyone liked it so that was how I became a musician.”

Regarding the problem of young musicians dismissing music legends’ contributions to the success of their careers, Daddy Showkey stated that he was not interested in receiving any recognition for paving the way for young artists.

He added that it is up to the young artists who have benefited from his legacy to acknowledge it.

Watch the interview below…