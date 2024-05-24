Lord Lamba’s Absence In Court Delays Child Custody Proceedings

Promise Kelvin Anagbogu, also known as Lord Lamba, a Nigerian skit maker, has failed to appear in court after seeking child custody.

The child custody hearings between him and reality TV star Queen Oyekanmi was postponed due to his absence from the courtroom on Thursday.

Recall that the skit creator sought for custody of their child after his baby mama, Queen Oyekanmi, became engaged to another man.

The hearing was postponed to July 18, 2024, after the entertainer sent a representative in his absence.

The individual who appeared on behalf of the artist claimed she had no idea why he did not appear in court.

A source who spoke to the media while at the courthouse said;

“Today was the court hearing and Queen was there but her baby daddy didn’t show up. His lawyer didn’t come, instead he sent his assistant to represent him.

He has been sending his lawyer to court behind Queen’s back. His lawyer appeared in court twice without her knowing about it. They told the judge that she has been served and that she refused to come to court.

The first court case was for the 7th of March and the second was for the 4th of April. The idea was for them to keep appearing in court without her knowledge so the judge can rule in his favour. Thanks to her lawyers who told her to go to court to find out if he had fully withdraw the case.

Today, May 23 was the hearing date, but because he didn’t appear in court, his lawyer requested for a new date, so it was adjourned to 18th of July for hearing. He hasn’t been sending money for the child’s upkeep. According to the mediator who’s trying to reconcile them, he said his reason for not sending money is because he’s not seeing the baby.

Queen is not bothered about him sending money, she doesn’t even need his money. All she wants is for her child to be with her, so she can give her the best upbringing, that’s all.”

