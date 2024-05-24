FIRSTBANK’S FIRSTADVANCE – FINANCIAL EMPOWERMENT FOR GOOD REASONS

Ade is a hardworking father in Lagos. Recently, fate dealt him a heavy blow when his young son, Tunde, fell scarily ill. Tunde’s illness struck suddenly, sending shockwaves through Ade’s world. As he watched his son grow weaker on a hospital bed with each passing hour, Ade felt an overwhelming sense of helplessness. The medical bills pushed to him only added to his despair, threatening to drown him.

Ade found himself grappling not only with the fear of losing his beloved son but also with the burden of financial strain.

Desperate, Ade turned to FirstAdvance, a lifeline in his time of need. With its swift and convenient loan service, Ade was able to access the funds he so desperately required to pay for Tunde’s medical bills. Amid his darkest hour, FirstAdvance offered that lifeline, the ray of light that pierced through his despair.

Slowly but surely, Tunde improved; his emaciated body grew stronger with each passing day. And as he watched his son’s health gradually return, Ade knew that FirstAdvance had not only helped save Tunde’s life but had also given him permanent hope in times of financial challenges.

In diverse situations of need, a growing number of FirstBank account holders are finding solace in FirstAdvance, and for good reason – financial empowerment.

In the dynamic landscape of finance, digital lending has emerged as a vital tool for economic empowerment, especially in developing economies. Recognising this, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, a pioneer in financial inclusion services, has introduced FirstAdvance, a groundbreaking digital lending solution aimed at providing convenient and swift access to cash for salary earners awaiting payment of their salaries.

FirstAdvance caters to the needs of salary earners whose accounts are domiciled with FirstBank and have received regular salaries for the past two months or more. This innovative product ensures quick access to funds with maximum amounts varying based on the chosen variant. For the 30-day variant, customers can access up to 50% of their net monthly income, with a maximum limit of N1,000,000, while the 3-month variant allows for up to N2,000,000, subject to 75% of the net monthly salary.

The process of availing FirstAdvance is seamless and can be initiated via the bank’s digital channels, either by dialing *894*11# and selecting FirstAdvance on USSD or through the user-friendly FirstMobile App. What sets FirstAdvance apart is its user-centric features such as:

Swift Processing: With FirstAdvance, obtaining a loan is as quick as a minute, ensuring timely assistance during financial emergencies.

Flexible Tenor: Customers can choose between a 30-day or 3-month repayment period, aligning with their pay cycle for added convenience.

Transparent Fees: FirstBank ensures transparency by collecting all fees, including interest rates, upfront upon loan disbursement, empowering customers with clarity and predictability in their financial transactions.

Automated Risk Acceptance: The Risk Acceptance Criteria for FirstAdvance is automated, streamlining the process and ensuring fair assessment without unnecessary delays.

Continuous Support: Beyond FirstAdvance, FirstBank extends its support to customers across all income bands with offers like Personal Loan Against Salary (PLAS), providing long-term loan solutions with convenient repayment plans of up to 60 months. The maximum amount a customer can get on PLAS is N100m.

Since its inception, FirstAdvance has witnessed remarkable success, with over 450 thousand unique customers benefiting from over 9.4 million successful transactions, totaling over 225 billion naira in disbursed loans.

Although digital lending has become ubiquitous, FirstAdvance stands out to be among the most competitive in the industry.

In an era marked by digital transformation, FirstBank remains at the forefront, leveraging technology to deepen financial inclusion and empower individuals and households across Nigeria. Whether it’s addressing immediate financial needs or providing long-term financial solutions, FirstBank continues to be a trusted partner in the journey toward economic prosperity.

For salary account holders with FirstBank seeking quick and hassle-free access to loans, FirstAdvance stands as a reliable solution. Dial *894*11# or initiate your loan request via the FirstMobile App today and transform your financial goals into reality with FirstBank.

In times like these, when inflation is eroding Nigerians’ wealth daily, there will always be an increasing need for that lifeline. FirstAdvance, powered by FirstBank, stands ready to continually meet its customers’ financial needs during that time of need, literally within one minute.