OritseFemi Shares How He And Estranged Wife Found Out About His Secret Child Online

Abiodun Majemite Ekele often known as Oritsefemi, a Nigerian musician, is once again in the news over his failed marriage with sports journalist Nabila Fash.

The musician appeared on the ‘With Chude’ show, where he shared his side of the tale concerning his troubled marriage to Nabila.

In one of the new snippets from the show that was shared on Instagram yesterday, Oritsefemi recounted how he realised he had a third child via social media.

According to the artist, a renowned Instagram blog, Instablog, stated that he had three children and that the lady in question, who was pregnant with his third child, discovered it was a girl and returned six months later to inform him.

Oritsefemi stated that when the girl approached him about her pregnancy, he never told her to terminate it, and instead, he took responsibility.

He further claimed that all of his four children are his since he always ensure that a DNA test is performed.

He said,

“Na for social media I take know say I get three kids o. Instablog already posted that I have three kids, I no know how they take know say somebody get belle for me.

So this girl come get to understand say na girl dey her belle na why six months later she come and when she came, I never said go and terminate anything. I said from now henceforth, I will be the one taking care of it because what I normally do is as you dey born I dey do DNA immediately to confirm. All my four kids na my kids, DNA confirmed all.”

Oritsefemi went on to say that he and his wife, Nabila, found out about the pregnancy at the same time.

He claimed to have known the baby mama long before Nabila, and when he informed her of the issue, she took it seriously.

In his words,

“I discovered this girl was pregnant when I was already with Nabila and I didn’t know the girl hid the pregnancy because she wanted to know if it was a boy. The news even blow for me and Nabila front and I was like ‘see babe, look at what happened o, I even know this girl before I met you’. Nabila no understand o, na the first problem wey I no get rest of mind be that.”

Watch the interview below…