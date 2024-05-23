Cubana Chief Priest Offers Heartfelt Condolences To Flavour On Father’s Passing

Nigerian socialite Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, has offered his condolences to artist Chinedu Okoli, well known as Flavour, on the death of his loving father.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, the artist revealed the death of his father on his Twitter page with an emotional video, telling him to rest well.

Cubana took to Instagram to tell the singer not to cry anymore, stating that his father is in a better place.

To console him, he assured him that he and others who he described as “Big Ballers” would be visiting Umunze.

READ MORE: Flavour Mourns Loss Of His Father

He wrote,

“Ijele Nwanne M, @2niteflavour

Ebezina Nwannne, Cry No More Papa Is In A Better Place. Rest In Peace Papa Ijele, Big Ballers. Are Coming To Umunze. Okwa Chukwu Wetere, Chukwu Ewelugo”.

SEE POST: