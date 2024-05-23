Veteran Actress Sola Sobowale Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday With Emotional Prayers

Sola Sobowale, a veteran Nollywood actress, marked her daughter Olamide’s birthday with a heartfelt prayer.

In the late hours of Wednesday, the actress shared wonderful photos of herself and her daughter on her Instagram feed.

She thanked her daughter for making her proud and asked God to bless her.

She prayed for her daughter’s long life, good health, prosperity, joy, and peace, as well as to let her know how much she loved her.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote,

“Olamide mi, Omo mi. Sola Dudu. Thank you for making me proud. May the Lord bless you abundantly, above your expectations and imaginations. You will live long in good health, prosperity, joy and peace. I love you Olamide, my Mimi @themiimiisworld Happy birthday.”

Her daughter responded with a grateful and love declaration for her mother.

themiimiisworld wrote, “I love you so much mommy. Amen 🙏🏾 Thank you for being my inspiration.”

SEE POST: