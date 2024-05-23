Junior Pope: E-Money Arrests Cyberbully For Spreading Malicious Rumors About Him In Relation To Actor’s Death

Emeka Okonkwo, often known as E-Money, a popular businessman and socialite, has arrested a cyberbully who fabricated false claims against him and the late Junior Pope’s widow.

It should be noted that E-Money initiated a hunt for two women and a man who made alarming charges against him regarding the death of the late Junior Pope.

In one of the videos uploaded online, the unidentified woman claimed that E-Money was involved in Junior Pope’s death and that the business mogul was probably having an affair with Junior Pope’s wife.

In a fresh update, E-Money reported that one of the cyberbullies had been apprehended.

Taking to his Instagram page, he wrote;

“I’m relieved to share that one of the individuals responsible for the character assassination against me has been apprehended by the Nigeria Police Force and will face prosecution. This is a significant step towards ending the scourge of cyber bullying.

My heartfelt gratitude goes out to the diligent officers of the Nigerian Police Force for their unwavering commitment to justice.”

SEE VIDEO: