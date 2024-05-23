As Long As I’m Healthy And Alive, I’ll keep Contesting For Presidency – Atiku Declares

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has stated that he will “keep contesting” for the Nigerian presidency as long as he is in good health.

He also remarked that he was inspired by the narrative of previous American President Abraham Lincoln, who had to run for president several times before being elected.

He said this during an interview on the Hausa service of the Voice of America in Abuja.

“Of course, I will keep contesting again and again as long as I am alive and healthy,”

The 77-year-old was the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in both the 2019 and 2023 elections.

He lost against former President Muhammadu Buhari and current President Bola Tinubu in 2019 and 2023, respectively.

Atiku, who was former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s vice president from 1999 to 2007, will be 81 years old when the next presidential election is held in 2027.

Despite his age, the former vice president stated that he will “keep contesting” for the number one position till his health allows it.

“Even the former US President Abraham Lincoln contested seven times before finally winning,” he said.

“However, given the current state of the PDP, it is clear that a single-handed effort will not suffice to win the election. Strong support and collaboration with other parties are required.”