“He’s A Genius” – Tiwa Savage Praises Olamide’s Songwriting Prowess

Tiwa Savage, an Afrobeat artist, recently voiced her love for legendary rapper Olamide, referring to him as a genius and reflecting on their collaborative experiences.

In an interview with Kiss Fresh FM in the UK on Tuesday, the singer was asked to select an artist whose work and talent she admires, and she chose YBNL boss Olamide.

She disclosed that Olamide wrote her hit song “49-99,” describing him as a genius who can write for both vocalists and rappers.

She also mentioned that Olamide is one of the most gifted musicians she has collaborated with in the studio.

READ MORE: Why It’s Not Ideal To Check Your Partners Phone – Bella Okagbue

In her words,

“He wrote ‘49-99’ for me he’s a genius like he can write for singer and rappers, he knows how to get those anthems and he knows how to catch those phrases that’ll capture people, he’s incredibly talented, one of the most have been in a studio with”

Watch the interview below…