Enugu Correctional Service Registers Inmates For NECO

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Enugu State Command, has said that it has registered some inmates for National Examination Council, NECO, external exams in the last 12 years.

It was gathered that the Controller of Corrections in the state, Mr Nicholas Obiako, made this known on Tuesday to newsmen.

Nicholas revealed that some inmates under their custody have been performing well, academically, in the last few years.

He said: “For over many years now, our inmates come out with excellent results as we invest heavily in grooming them right from the primary and secondary school classes and quality adult education classes in the centers.

“Most of those who will make their result in their chosen field of study will seek direct admission to the university through the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) that has a study center in Enugu Custodial Centre.”

“For those that cannot continue, they will be enrolled into various vocational centres – tailoring, leather, iron, wood works etc, and they will be groomed to pass a trade test examination for certification before graduating from the vocational training.”

Meanwhile, a Deputy Controller of Corrections in charge of Operations, Mr Kelvin Iloafonsi, said that the education pursuit and obtaining of certificates while serving had led to zero recidivism among former inmates that schooled within the custodial centres.

“They have been an immense help to us since the inception of educational reforms and, in fact, the ongoing 2023 NECO exams; CAPIO registered about 90 per cent of the 124 inmates writing the exam and other public-spirited individuals took care of the rest.

“We are asking for more NGOs to come to the aid of the inmates and partner with us to help teach them how to fish and become responsible when they are released,” he said.