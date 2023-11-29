Imo Police Redeploy DPO For Aiding Notorious Rapist’s Escape

The Imo State Police Command has redeployed Udom Godwin, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Orji Headquarters, over alleged involvement in the escape of a rape suspect.

Henry Okoye, the Command’s spokesperson, via a Tuesday statement, said the DPO allegedly aided and abetted escape of suspects involved in the rape of a 20-year-old girl.

Godwin was redeployed to the command headquarters in Owerri.

According to Okoye, Aboki Danjuma, the State Commissioner of Police, also ordered the query of all other officers linked to the case for “serious dereliction of duty.”

The spokesperson disclosed that the Danjuma assigned the deputy commissioner of police in charge of state criminal investigations to carry out a comprehensive probe and ensure that the suspected rapist is brought to book.

“The state commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma has ordered the immediate redeployment of the DPO in charge of Orji Divisional Headquarters, Owerri-north LGA of Imo state to the Command Headquarters, Owerri.

READ ALSO: Man Sentenced To Death In Ondo For Killing Bricklayer

“The DPO was alleged to have aided the escape of a notorious rapist, Ihee Andrewa from Ahiazu-Mbaise LGA, who has been in detention at the Division.

“Meanwhile, the CP has mandated the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (DCSCIID) to carry out a comprehensive investigation and make sure that the suspects involved in the alleged case of raping a 20-yr-old lady in Orji are all arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“More so, the DPO and other officers involved in the case have been subjected to investigation and will be sanctioned appropriately if found complicit.

“The command appreciates the concerns of the general public and assures them that the victim will get the justice that she deserves in this case. We say no to rape, sexual abuse and other gender-related crimes.

“Further development on this case will be communicated to members of the public,” the statement read.

Danjuma however directed Seedy Chima, a Chief Superintendent of Police, to replace Godwin as DPO of the Orji division.