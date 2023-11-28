Man Sentenced To Death In Ondo For Killing Bricklayer

An Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, has sentenced to death a man, identified as Abayomi Joseph, to death for killing his neighbour.

It was gathered that Joseph was found guilty of hacking one Thomas Oluwole, to death, who was his neighbour, with a machete, in 2021, at the Ijoka area of Akure.

The convict was said to have been involved in an argument of well water poisoning with the deceased.

During the heated argument, Abayomi allegedly attacked the deceased, a 63-year-old bricklayer with a machete at his neck and other parts of his body.

He was later arrested by the police following a report and subsequently charged to court on a count charge of murder.

READ MORE: NSCDC Arrests Pastor Over N1.6m Visa Scam In Ondo After Baiting Him With N3m

After a series of arguments from both counsel from the prosecution and defence, the court found Joseph guilty.

While delivering the judgement, the trial judge, Justice O.S Kuteyi, stated that since the defendant had deliberately attacked the deceased by hitting him with wood on his head and cutting his head with a cutlass, he could not be excused from the death he caused to the man by his actions.

The court held: “His feeble attempt to raise insanity or insane delusion was only a ploy to cover the face of the court from seeing the truth of the killing of the deceased on the fateful morning of March 17, 2021.

“The evidence of the defendant that he ran to a mountain top and saw a pastor who advised him to report his fears to the chairman of the street is a failed ploy to rely on insane delusion.”