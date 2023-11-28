Lateef Adedimeji Goes Emotional As He Bags Honorary Doctorate Degree From Estam University (Video)

Actor Lateef Adedimeji of Nollywood broke down in tears upon receiving his doctorate from Estam University in Benin.

A few days ago, Lateef Adedimeji was scheduled to get a Doctor of Philosophy from Estam University.

According to the University, the purpose of the award is to honour him for his remarkable aptitude and outstanding achievements in the movie industry.

A day ago was the award ceremony, and Lateef has uploaded video from the unforgettable occasion.

He admitted that he was moved to tears when he saw himself dressed in the exquisite robe.

He stated that his sole interests have always been in his work and the lives he inspires, not in fame.

The actor observed the irony that after burning midnight candles to refine his lines and expression, he is now receiving a Ph.D.

In his words: “I was moved to tears as I got adorned in this beautiful robe.

“I have never been interested in fame, I just wanted to be happy with my craft and the lives that I inspire.

“lad!es and gentlemen, today, I have a new title, one I couldn’t have imagined would come without me facing invigilators and keeping late nights to study…

“The irony is really interesting. I burn midnight candles to master my lines and perfect my expressions, now I’m getting rewarded with what could have been if I did it for classroom reasons.

“I humbly reintroduce myself, I AM DR. ABDULLATEEF ADEDIMEJI ADETOLA, Doctor of Philosophy in Art and Culture from Estam University, Benin”.

