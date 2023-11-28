Soldier Drowns In Rivers Boat Accident, Army Recovers Body

The Nigerian Army, 6 Division, Port Harcourt, has confirmed the death of a soldier in a boat mishap that occurred on the Bolo waterway, in Ogu-Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Army said that the deceased, whose identity has not been revealed, was among the soldiers deployed on duty in the Niger Delta waterways to safeguard critical national assets.

The acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Maj. Danjuma Jonah, made this known in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Maj. Danjuma sated that the gunboat conveying the late soldier was hit by a turbulent wave, which led to the unfortunate accident over the weekend.

The statement read: “The Headquarters 6 Division, Nigerian Army, mourns a soldier killed during an unfortunate boat mishap that occurred at Bolo waterways in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State on Saturday, November 25, 2023, while on active duty.

“The soldier was one of the soldiers deployed on duty in the waterways in the Niger Delta region to safeguard critical national assets.

“The gunboat conveying the late soldier was hit by a turbulent wave, which led to the unfortunate accident.

“The soldier was declared missing after the boat accident.

“Consequently, a search and rescue mission was launched, and his lifeless body was recovered. Additionally, the boat involved in the accident has also been recovered.

“The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, NA/Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation Delta Safe, Maj. Gen. Jamal Abdussalam, while commiserating with the deceased family, expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident.”

“He would be greatly missed by the NA and the nation at large,” he added, and he prayed for the repose of his soul and for God to grant him eternal rest.