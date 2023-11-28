Edo 2024: Wike Not Sponsoring Phillip Shaibu’s Governorship Ambition – PDP Chieftain

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Earl Osaro Onaiwu, has denied claims that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is sponsoring the governorship ambition of Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, in Benin, the state capital, Onaiwu urged politicians in the state not to use Wike’s name to score cheap political points ahead of the governorship election in 2024.

Onaiwu stated that the insinuations that the FCT minister is behind Shaibu’s ambition are unfounded and should be disregarded by all PDP faithful in the state.

He said: “People are just using Wike’s name to score cheap political points, whereas Wike has moved on and should be allowed to face his duties as FCT Minister.

“I want to make it clear that these insinuations are unfounded and should be disregarded by all PDP faithful in Edo State.”