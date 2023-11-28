Edo 2024: Wike Not Sponsoring Phillip Shaibu’s Governorship Ambition – PDP Chieftain

By
Alex Adedamola
-

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Earl Osaro Onaiwu, has denied claims that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is sponsoring the governorship ambition of Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, in Benin, the state capital, Onaiwu urged politicians in the state not to use Wike’s name to score cheap political points ahead of the governorship election in 2024.

Onaiwu stated that the insinuations that the FCT minister is behind Shaibu’s ambition are unfounded and should be disregarded by all PDP faithful in the state.

He said: “People are just using Wike’s name to score cheap political points, whereas Wike has moved on and should be allowed to face his duties as FCT Minister.

READ MORE: Edo 2024: I’d Defeat Obaseki’s Anointed Candidate – Shaibu

“I want to make it clear that these insinuations are unfounded and should be disregarded by all PDP faithful in Edo State.”

“We need to focus on building a strong and united PDP in Edo. We should not allow ourselves to be distracted by insinuations and hearsay.
“Let us work together toward the common goal of winning the 2024 governorship election in the state. Let us not allow ourselves to be used by politicians to score cheap political points.”

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR