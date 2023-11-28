Edo 2024: I’d Defeat Obaseki’s Anointed Candidate – Shaibu

Philip Shaibu, the Edo State Deputy Governor, has posited that he will defeat the anointed candidate of his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki at the State’s 2024 gubernatorial poll.

The Deputy Governor stated this during an interview on Television Continental’s programme on Monday evening.

His words: “Definitely, I’ll defeat the so-called candidate of the governor, not because I have the power, but because Edo people want their own and I am their own. Edo people do not want importation; they want their own.

“The problem I have with the governor is that he has allowed certain individuals that have interest in governance to come between us.

“He is managing in his own style and the way he feels he can manage it. I am also managing it the way I feel I can manage it.

“When I said I was pressed, but not distressed, I understand the kind of intimidation and oppression I have gone through.”

Shaibu had said he sought God’s direction before declaring his governorship bid.

READ ALSO: Edo 2024: ‘I’ve Been Persecuted, Badly Hurt’ – Philip Shaibu

The current tussle with Obaseki, he maintained, would not stop his aspiration to succeed him in office.

He had said: “My people want me to contest for governorship. They need an original homeboy.

“They need people who can bring governance to their doorstep, and they know I have experience, having worked in both legislative and executive positions.”

Recall that the Deputy Governor declared his governorship ambition at a press conference held on Monday in Benin, the state capital.

Shaibu said he has been pressed, humiliated and persecuted since his intention to succeed his principal was revealed.

Having been in a running battle with Governor Obaseki for months over his political ambition, Shaibu said that though he was persecuted, he was not abandoned.

After his official declaration, Shaibu launched his campaign office in Benin City.

Information Nigeria reports that Asue Ighodalo is rumoured to be Obaseki’s strongly speculated choice as successor.

Ighodalo hails from Edo Central.