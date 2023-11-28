APC Visiting Prayer Mountains, Wishing For Gov. Adeleke’s Failure – Osun Govt

The Osun State Government has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC), for ‘praying’ that the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke fails in his efforts to develop the State.

Speaking at the first year anniversary press conference at the Government Secretariat on Monday, Kolapo Alimi, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, said members of the opposition have been going to different prayer centres wishing that Adeleke’s bid to build five bridges across the state fails.

According to him, the quest would be futile as the Governor and his administration is determined to make sure that the projects listed on the N100billion infrastructure fund become reality.

“APC members in various mountains and places praying for the failure of Governor Adeleke, they are praying against us not to actualise the construction of five flyovers. But we are going to do it by the grace of God.

“They are making the prayer because that will be the end of their political hullabaloo and the noises they are making.

“They are on their knees praying, the moment we launch the infrastructure project, I know they will continue to bash us, they were wondering how we are going to do it,” Alimi said.

Speaking on the State’s judicial crisis, the Commissioner disclosed that Justice Oyebola Ojo still remains the Chief Judge even though workers in the arm of government have gone on industrial action.

“Since there is no any other judicial officers that has been appointed Chief Judge in any capacity, Justice Oyebola Ojo remains the substantive Chief Judge of Osun pending the decision of the National Judicial Council, NJC”, he said.