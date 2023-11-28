OAU Student Lands In Hospital After Completing 48 Hours Hand Washing Marathon (Video)

Subair Enitan, the OAU student who embarked on a 50-hour hand washing marathon in an attempt to set a world record has landed in a hospital after 48 hours.

The Obafemi Awolowo University student had garnered attention after commencing the endeavor with the intention of washing for 50 hours with her bare hands to set a Guinness World Record.

However, two hours short of the actual time, Subair Enitan has landed in the hospital and is currently receiving medical treatment.

A video making the rounds online shows her lying in a hospital with her hands doused with powder.

Fans have expressed concern for her as they cheer her on towards completing the feat.

Watch the video below …