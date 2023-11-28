Ekiti Govt. Sues Chef Dammy’s Pastor, Demands N10Million For Damages

The Ekiti State government has sued Chef Dammy’s pastor, Pastor Jeremiah, seeking damages on the chef’s behalf.

The Nigerian chef Damilola Adeparusi, also known as Chef Dammy, has filed a lawsuit for rights infringement against Jeremiah Adegoke, and the Ekiti State Police Command at the Ekiti State High Court in Ado Ekiti.

The State Ministry of Justice’s Directorate of Citizens Rights (DCR) filed the lawsuit.

The DCR also requested that the court prevent Mr. Adegoke and the police from detaining Chef Dammy and that the chef, who gained popularity following her unsuccessful effort to break a Guinness World Record, receive N10 million in damages.

The lawsuit was filed barely a week after Chef Dammy was reportedly arrested on the order of Mr Adegoke, who was her pastor.

The dispute between Chef Dammy and her pastor began when the 24-year-old expressed concerns in October about alleged harassment and ongoing threats from individuals she referred to as “people of God” and her pastor.

The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) 300-level Mass Communication student said that she had been intimidated and harassed, which had left her constantly afraid for her life.

It’s unclear exactly what the chef and her once-supportive pastor were fighting about.

The lawsuit seeks a declaration that the continued harassment, molestation, threat of arrest, and intimidation by the pastor, allied with Mr Samuel and the Nigerian police, infringes on the applicant’s fundamental human rights.

The lawsuit further demands a restraining order preventing Chef Dammy’s arrest and seeks a compensation of N10 million for aggravation and damages.