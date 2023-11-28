“Make Sure You Invest; Avoid Stories That Touch” – Rudeboy Advises New-Generation Artists

Paul Okoye, better known by his stage name Rudeboy, has counselled upcoming artists to make sure they invest.

The popular singer bemoaned the rising case of depression in the music industry currently.

He emphasized the importance of investing to new-generation artists that are currently trending in the industry as it is not easy out there.

He added that stories that touch should also be avoided because he too is tired of hearing heartbreaking stories.

In his words: “Seriously a lot is going on in the industry including depression and all … But abeg if e reach your turn to shine ehh!!.. abeg try to the invest… e no easy at all. AVOID STORY THAT TOUCHES. Me sef don taya to the hear stories. E come be like na loose guard industry.”

Fans took to the comment section to support Rudeboy’s advise.

See reactions below:

eniola__sarah wrote: “It’s not only about musicians, this is for us all. A word is enough for the wise and yoruba will say abo oro la so fun omoluwabi, to be denu re a di odidi.”

oluwa_slimcee said: “Who like make he nor hear”

_rayy_rayy reacted: “Regardless your investment sha dey pray say make life no go whine you as no want”

SEE POST: