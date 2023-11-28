Isreal DMW Continues To Drag Estranged Wife Online

Davido’s aide, Israel DMW is evidently not done dragging his estranged wife, Sheila Courage over their failed union.

Israel DMW has taken a shot at his divorced wife, whose broken marriage has recently made headlines.

Isreal DMW and Sheila Courage’s marriage took off less than a year after they were married in a grandiose ceremony that was attended by his boss, Davido, amongst other prominent attendees.

Blogger Gistlover stated, among other things, that Sheila had moved out of the house and that domestic violence was the reason for the breakdown of their marriage.

Israel DMW finally opened up this week about his marital problems. He described how he met his virgin wife and how he upgraded her.

She was constantly ashamed of him and tried to shape him into the ideal version of herself, which is why their relationship ended.

Isreal DMW called out his mother-in-law and claimed to be the reason why his wife moved out of his house and into Abuja, rejecting accusations that he was physically abusing her.

He slammed his estranged wife, asking what kind of woman would leave her married home to travel to Abuja with such a flimsy excuse.

He also mentioned how his wife is involved in frivolous activities despite being the daughter of a pastor.

Israel DMW wrote: “When a fully married woman, leaves her husband’s house to Abuja, with flimsy excuses to start doing nonsense. A pastor’s daughter oooh”.

