Netizens Drag Yul Edochie After Spotting Him With His Ring For The First Time Over Court Saga

Actor Yul Edochie, has caused controversy on the internet by wearing his wedding ring publicly for the first time following his breakup with May Edochie.

It was earlier reported that May filed for divorce from Yul Edochie after their son passed away and demanded N100 million as payment.

In addition, May also obtained full custody of the children and had filed for a restraining order that prevented him from entering their previous marital residence, among other reasons, due to safety concerns.

Yul Edochie, at the court hearing, allegedly denied being married to Judy, claiming that May is his only wife. Cutie Juls, a blogger, claimed that Judy Austin had also agreed to the claims of Yul.

The couple went so far as to say that, considering the lies in reports, they were shocked to learn on blogs that their marriage was real.

Yul has resumed wearing his wedding ring as a sort of damage control. Wearing his wedding ring, Pete Edochie’s son had stormed Lokoja, Kogi State.

He introduced himself as Alhaji Y Edochie, or Alhaji Isi Mmili, to his admirers, telling them he was the sexiest man in Nigeria.

“Alhaji Yul Edochie

Garkuwan Martasan Arewa.

Enjoying the beautiful city of Lokoja, Kogi State

New name alert: Alhaji Isi Mmili. Sexiest man in Nigeria.

Asiwaju Boy; 100%”.