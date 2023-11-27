Portable Advises Isreal Dmw To Marry Three Or Four Wives To Get Over Marriage Saga

Street-hop artist, Portable, has given celebrity aide, Israel DMW, some advice, telling him to take multiple wives in order to avoid the suffering and heartache that comes with being married to just one.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Portable, who is presently in London for his show gave Israel some advice, telling him to take more wives in order to get over his current situation.

The CEO of Zeh Nation continued by saying that he took the same action to stay away from the heartbreak and disappointment that accompany dating just one woman.

He, however, expressed that it is not that he isn’t a lover boy, but that he always tries to spread his love among his wives and to take care of them equally.

In his words;

“Uncle Isreal, if say you too don marry like 3 to 4 wives now, na him me I do o, make dem no disappoint me, mesef I be lover boy but I marry plenty wives, I take care of all my wives”

Watch video,

https://x.com/don_pet/status/1728824869620748700?s=46&t=0Ses2497mFDgd6BL-n_Bqg