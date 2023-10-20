Brake Fails As Correctional Service Bus Crashes Into Kwara Market, Injures Many (Photos)

A vehicle of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) transporting some inmates from the prison facility in Okekura, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital was involved in a fatal accident on Thursday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA gathered that the brake of the vehicle failed, leading to the accident in the Oja-oba area.

Speaking on the incident, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Frederick Ade Ogidan, while confirming the incident, said that no life was lost.

He added that the victims were critically injured and were receiving treatment in the hospital.

He said: “The incident happened this morning at a roundabout in the Oja Oba area when one of the vehicles of the Federal Correctional Service and some Motorcyclists collided.

READ MORE: Muslim Group Storms Traditionalist’s House, Warns Against Isese Festival In Ilorin

“Four people were involved and were seriously injured and have been taken to the hospital for treatment, none of them has died as I’m speaking now. They are being treated in the hospital and they are responding to treatment.

“The accident was caused by over-speeding and refusal by some road users to give those who are on emergency the right to pass,” Ogidan stated.

Also confirming the horrible incident, the Spokesman of Kwara state Police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the development.

He said: “Yes, we are aware. We are on it and will give details as soon as we finished investigation,” he said.