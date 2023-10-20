Countries With Strict Visa Issuance’ll Face Same Policy In Nigeria — Tunji-Ojo

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior, says it will henceforth adopt reciprocity in the issuance of visas to citizens of countries with strict visa requirements for migrating Nigerians.

Information Nigeria reports that Nigeria was excluded from Turkey’s e-visa application, Ethiopia also removed Nigerians from the visas-on-arrival option, while Nigerians were banned by Seychelles from visiting the country for holiday purposes.

Speaking at the Business Day Conference on Thursday. Tunji-Ojo said each citizen of a country seeking a visa will receive the same treatment meted out to Nigerians seeking to travel to that country.

“Some of our foreigners might not like this but part of our responsibility is the interest of Nigerians. As much as we have to protect your interest; you must also protect our interest.

“The director for the Centre for illegal migration in Turkey, came to my office, and I told him in the next couple of weeks expect reciprocity in terms of travel policy.

“Any country that does not give me the visa on arrival cannot have visa on arrival in Nigeria. I’m sorry but it is the truth,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo said Nigeria wants to be an equal partner with foreign countries, so the relationship of investment must be on the basis of the principle of reciprocity.

READ ALSO: School Proprietor Arrested For Allegedly Raping 4-Year-Old Girl In Delta

According to him, a committee will submit a report that will enable the ministry to know how to deal with other countries regarding visa issuance.

The minister said if a Nigerian is charged $100 for a visa, Nigeria will also charge $100 for a Nigerian visa.

“If you give me visa on arrival. I give it to you. If you say the condition for me to enter your country today is that I must have American visa, Schengen visa, UK visa etc, you will have the same conditions to enter my country. It is not fight, it is about the issue of mutual respect,” he said.

He added that his “job is interior security and not external. So let’s call a spade a spade. We must change perception.

“Perception is everything in life. Perception is your reputation, if people have a wrong perception about you, they will have a negative interpretation about who you are. So, for us we’ve been doing that.

“I told them, if you have stopped issuing to Nigerians Schengen visa, America visa, etc, please tell your people to change it because on issue of policy on visa reciprocity is my own.”

Tunji-Ojo said he is not demanding that any country open their gates to all 220 million Nigerians, but at least, there should be a meeting point based on mutual respect.