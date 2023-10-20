School Proprietor Arrested For Allegedly Raping 4-Year-Old Girl In Delta

The Delta State Police Command has arrested the Proprietor of Great Leaders International School in Agbor-Obi for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl.

An X user @Rich Aunty Amina had brought the allegation to the public on Wednesday.

She wrote: “The owner of Great Leaders International School in Delta State raped a 4-year-old girl and used scissors to tear her up so he can fit inside her.

“She came back from school complaining to her mom that she was feeling pains, the mum checked her and saw blood clots coming from the child’s vagina. The man’s lawyer is currently telling the mom that they should just settle her and her daughter.”

Reacting to the post on his official X on Thursday, the Delta State Police spokesperson, Bright Edafe, said, “If you expect the police to go to the school and harass anybody, well, I am afraid to say it does not work that way.”

Some hours later, Edafe in a follow up post, confirmed that the incident happened two weeks ago, stating that the suspect has been arrested.

He wrote: “The Area Commander just called me that this incident happened two weeks ago, though the owner of the school denied it, the Area Commander Agbor and not the division is currently handling it. I will revert when I get the full update.

“But I’m assuring us that justice will prevail. However, we should avoid settlement because these days, parents, especially, from rural areas, go behind the police and collect money from suspects, thereby making prosecution very difficult.

“The CP has directed the Area Commander to charge this case to court. They are presently in court as we speak.”