“I’m Receiving Death Threats” – BBNaija’s Phyna Cries Out

Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephine Otabor, simply known as Phyna, has taken to social media to reveal that she has been receiving death threats following her altercation with Davido.

Recall that Phyna and Davido engaged in an altercation on social media on Wednesday after the singer liked a tweet that slammed the reality star.

Phyna took to her X page to ask the singer what she had done wrong to deserve the hate.

Replying to Phyna’s tweet, Davido said he didn’t know who she was and that his reaction was an honest mistake.

Davido’s reply tore their fans apart, with some of his fans hailing him for “humiliating clout chasing” Phyna, while her fans berated him for denying the reality star who won the Big Brother Naija reality TV show in 2022.

On Thursday, Phyna claimed she had received numerous death threats following her social media altercation with Davido.

On her X handle, she wrote, “I keep getting death threats oh. I’m not an artiste, make una nor kill me oh.

“Everybody na 001 for e lane oh. God nor be man.”