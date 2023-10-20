“You Can’t Bully Me” – Do2dtun Reacts To Court Order Restraining Him From Defaming D’banj

Popular On Air Personality, Oladotun Ojuolape, professionally known as Do2dtun, has reacted to the court order stopping him from defaming his ex-wife’s brother, D’banj.

Following the custody dispute with Taiwo, his estranged wife, Do2dtun has taken to social media to drag D’banj, accusing the singer of making life unbearable for him while he was still married to his sister.

Do2dtun had shared court documents showing that a judge ruled in his favour, granting him divided child custody with Taiwo.

But in a recent development, the Chief District Court of the Federal Capital Territory at Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, restricted Do2dtun from making defamatory posts against D’banj on social media or any other platform.

Also, the court ordered the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau, to investigate a criminal complaint brought by D’banj against Do2dtun within two weeks and report back to court.

Reacting to the development in an Instagram post, Do2dtun noted that he is yet to see his kids and accused D’banj of playing a power game against him.

The OAP wrote: “If only you all obeyed court orders too. We won’t be here. I have kept quiet because you asked for mediation. I know and I was so sure, you know very well what I was saying and I wasn’t wrong but yet again the Power game.

“I have still not seen my kids. For me, that’s the goal. All these ones don’t concern me. Focused!!

“Don’t worry, you and I know why you don’t want me to speak cos you need that Bread Abi. You want my life to be dark and uneven but you want yours to be YELLOW!

“Over my dead body. Just give me my kids and let me live my life in peace. If we all obeyed ‘A SIMPLE COURT ORDER’ we won’t be here. Let’s all do the right thing and say our goodbyes. You won’t Bully me. Police station, na human dey go there. Bring it on.”