Three Die, Two Hospitalized In Kano Building Collapse

The National Emergency Management Agency has revealed that three persons were killed and two hospitalized in a three-storey building collapse at Kuntau Quarters, Gwale Local Government Area of Kano.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that NEMA Kano Territorial Coordinator, Dr Nurudeen Abdullahi, led this out while addresing newsmen on Friday, in Kano.

He noted that the search and rescue operation was still ongoing to rescue those trapped.

Nurudeen said: “We received a distressed call today at about 9:20 a.m from a good Samaritan that a three- storey building under construction collapsed at Kuntau quarters.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene.

“So far, five persons were rescued and taken to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, out of which three were confirmed dead, while two victims sustained injury and are receiving treatment.

“NEMA rescue team, Kano State Fire Service, Police, red Cross, NSCDC and SEMA among others are still at the site of the incident to ensure removal of other trapped victims.”