Inspector Shot Dead As Police, Army Clash In Adamawa

A police inspector, Jacob Daniel, has died during a clash between operatives of the Nigerian Army and officers of the Nigeria Police Force in Adamawa State.

Daniel’s death was confirmed in a statement by Afolabi Babatola, the State’s Commissioner of Police on Wednesday.

The statement signed by Suleiman Nguroje, Adamawa police spokesperson, said Daniel was killed after some soldiers attacked the police command headquarters in Yola North Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

According to reports, the officer died during the exchange of gunfire between the two sets of security operatives.

The Commissioner said the soldiers had stormed the police headquarters over a “conflict” with some officers at the Target Junction in Yola North LGA.

He further condemned the incident and “warned that attacks on all security officers in the line of duty would no longer be tolerated under whatever guise.

While ordering for an immediate investigation into the incident and appealing for calm among police officers, Babatola assured that top management of both security agencies are doing everything legally possible to address the situation.

However, Gambo Mohammed, Commander of Brigade 23 in Yola, said the fracas started after a military personnel was shot in the leg by a police officer on patrol.

He added that the injured soldier had been taken to the Federal Medical Centre Yola for attention.