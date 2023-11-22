‘We’re Kicking Out Keke Napep, Some Of Them Are Criminals’ – Wike

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says his administration is set to stop the operation of tricycle, popularly known as Keke Napep in some areas in Abuja.

The Minister also vowed that the menace of one-chance would soon be over in the nation’s capital, saying there will be no operation of Keke Napep in Asokoro and Maitama.

According to the former Rivers State Governor, the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) would be rolling out buses and taxes very soon to solve the problem of transportation and the criminal activities of one-chance in the FCT.

“These buses and taxis will ply all the routes in Asokoro and Maitama. We are kicking out Keke Napep at least in these areas. Some of these Keke Napep are agents of criminals,” Wike said.

“If we have the buses, people will prefer to come from their areas and come to work and go back,” he added

The Minister, who was addressing Estate Developers and Residents’ Associations in the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday, further called on residents to cooperate with the FCDA by paying their taxes.

“It is painful but it’s an inconvenience that we must face,” Wike added.