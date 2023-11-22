‘She Told My Friends To Roll On Grass For 30mins’ – Ex-Schoolmates Expose Beauty Tukura After Denying Being A Buly

Hours after Reality Star, Beauty Tukura broke her silence over accusations of bullying, former school mates from her alma mater have come out to expose her.

It could be recalled that in the late hours of yesterday 21, November 2023, the Reality Tv Star’s team had released a statement in relation to the bullying comment made by a lady on X.

The agency disclosed that there have been a series of investigations done behind the scenes. The school had denied having any records of her attending the school of the lady involved in the case.

READ MORE: I Met A Battered Police Force, Even Criminals Know We Lack Resources, Personnel — IGP Egbetokun

Following the press release, some eyewitnesses from the Alma Mater of Beauty Tukura have come out to drag her while making reference to what happened during their stay in school.