Kano Residents Protest Over Gov. Yusuf’s Sack As He Files Appeal At S’Court

Youths in their numbers on Wednesday evening, took to the streets of Kano, protesting over the Appeal Court verdict that sacked Abba Yusuf as the Governor of the State.

The protesters, comprising workmen, set tyres on fire along the Dan Agundi area of Kano while chanting solidarity songs for the Governor.

But they were dispersed by police officers who were mobilised to the scene of the protest.

Policemen barricaded the road leading to the government house, while motorists were diverted to drive on one lane.

The protesters were seen in the Kofar Nassarawa and BUK road.

The fresh protest came after the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement surfaced in the public domain and seemed contrary to the verdict of the appellate court.

Some of the protesters said they were ready to die as they demanded justice.

Meanwhile, Yusuf, on Wednesday, filed an appeal at the Supreme Court, challenging his removal as Governor by the Appeal Court last week.

According to the notice of appeal, Yusuf’s party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) filed the appeal, which also joined the Governor as a respondent in addition to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party, in the 10-ground of appeal it filed through a team of lawyers comprising of eight Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs, led by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, maintained that the judgement the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal delivered against its candidate on November 17, “was perverse.”

Recall that on November 17, the court of appeal in Abuja affirmed the verdict of the Kano state governorship election petition tribunal that removed Yusuf.

The tribunal had sacked Yusuf, the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), as governor of the state.

The three-member panel of the appellate court held that the NNPP breached the constitution by sponsoring Yusuf, who was not a member of the party when the election was held.

The court held that Yusuf’s name was not in any of the membership registers of the NNPP tendered before the tribunal — a contravention of section 177(c) of the 1999 Constitution.