Toxicology On Mohbad’s Corpse Ongoing In US — Coroner

Late singer Mohbad, is currently undergoing a toxicology test in the United States as part of an autopsy to ascertain the cause of his death.

This was confirmed by the Lagos Coroner Court sitting in Ikorodu on Wednesday 23, November 2023.

The state counsel, O. Akinde, revealed this during the ongoing inquest on Wednesday.

Akinde informed Coroner Magistrate Adetayo Shotobi that the test was necessary because the autopsy on the deceased’s external body had been completed.

He said: “The toxicology test, which has to do with the internal body, is being done in the US.”

His disclosure followed the insistence of the counsel to the father of the deceased, David Fadimu, on reasons for the delay of the test result.

Meanwhile, the Coroner, Magistrate Shotobi, had requested to know the reason behind the choice of a foreign toxicologist despite the presence of toxicology laboratories in Nigeria.

A toxicology test looks for traces of drugs in ones blood, urine, hair, sweat, or saliva.