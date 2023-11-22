Nigeria’s Judicial, Electoral Systems Are Collapsing’ – Moghalu

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu has warned that Nigeria’s judicial and electoral systems are collapsing.

Moghalu stated that the development has threatening implications for Nigerians’ aspirations for democracy.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the former deputy governor of the apex bank made this known in a post via his X handle on Wednesday.

He said: “Nigeria’s judicial and electoral systems are collapsing. This has ominous implications for our aspirations for democracy.

“Often, those who benefit from these systemic failures are intoxicated by their advantage. But, history tells us that longer term, the prognosis isn’t pretty.”

READ MORE: Kano: Confusion As Appellate Court’s Certified Judgment Allegedly Affirms Gov. Yusuf’s Election

This is coming after the Certified True Copy of the Appeal Court ruling that sacked Kano state governor in circulation contradicted the appellate court’s ruling.

Recall that the court of appeal upheld the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal ruling that sacked Abba Kabir Yusuf as Kano Governor.

Meanwhile, the widely publicized ruling from the court last Friday suggested that the appellate court maintained the petition tribunal’s decision to remove Governor Abba Yusuf, the state’s attorney general and commissioner for justice, Haruna Isa-Dederi, contended that the judgment’s CTC demonstrated that the appeal court upheld Yusuf’s election victory.